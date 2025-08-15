Trump Recommends Zelensky to Make a Deal with Russia on Conflict

After a meeting with his Russian counterpart, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the parties are starting to prepare for a meeting involving himself, Putin, and Zelensky. He said this in an interview with Fox News before flying to Washington, TASS reports.

"Now they are planning to organize a meeting between Zelensky, President Putin, and me. And we have a pretty good chance to do this," the U.S. president noted.

According to him, reaching an agreement to resolve the conflict in Ukraine after the U.S.-Russia summit in Anchorage now depends on Vladimir Zelensky. "I think a deal can be made. Now it depends on Zelensky whether it will be concluded," Trump emphasized.

The American leader also noted that he recommends Zelensky to make a deal with Russia to resolve the conflict. He added that European countries should also "participate a little" in the Ukrainian settlement.

Trump stated that he held negotiations on many issues with Russian colleague Vladimir Putin in Alaska and noted significant progress. The U.S. president expressed confidence that Putin wants to reach an agreement on Ukraine.