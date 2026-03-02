3.75 BYN
2.87 BYN
3.37 BYN
Trump Says It's "Too Late" to Negotiate with Iran
Text by:Editorial office news.by
On March 3, U.S. President Donald Trump declared that it was too late for Iran to negotiate with the United States, and that the Islamic Republic's air defense, air force, and navy, as well as its leadership, were no longer exist, RIA Novosti reported.
"Their air defense, Air Force, Navy, and Leadership is gone. They want to talk. I said 'Too Late!' Trump wrote on the social media platform TruthSocial.