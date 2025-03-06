Trump Seeks Talks with Russia on Nuclear Disarmament

U.S. President Donald Trump has called for the elimination of nuclear weapons and expressed his desire to initiate negotiations with Russia regarding denuclearization.

The White House occupant is also considering changes to the United States' role in NATO, including the possibility of abandoning mandatory defense commitments to allies in the event of an attack, as reported by NBC News. Trump stated that he is skeptical about the willingness of other NATO members to defend the U.S. if necessary. While acknowledging NATO's potential, he believes there is an unjust disparity in defense spending.

When asked by reporters if he would adopt a policy whereby the U.S. would not defend NATO countries that do not contribute adequately, Trump replied:

"I think that makes sense, doesn't it? If they don't pay, I'm not going to defend them. No, I'm not going to defend them. When I said that, I was met with a storm of anger; they said: 'Oh, he's violating NATO agreements.' And you know, my biggest problem with NATO is that I know them very well. They are my friends. But if the United States had problems and we called them and said: 'We have a problem, France, we have a problem, a couple of other countries, I won't mention them.' Do you think they would come and defend us? Will they come? I’m not sure."

The U.S. President rejected French President Emmanuel Macron's idea of creating a European nuclear umbrella, stating that he would prefer the opposite of what the French leader proposed.