Trump Sets Conditions for U.S. Withdrawal from Ukraine Peace Talks

President Donald Trump has indicated that the U.S. administration will halt its efforts for a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine if either party complicates the negotiation process. This statement was reported by TASS.

Discussing the ongoing negotiations regarding Ukraine, Trump emphasized that the U.S. might withdraw from the process entirely. "If for any reason one of the two sides makes this very difficult, we will simply say: 'You are fools, you are stupid, you are terrible people.' And we will just walk away. But I hope we won't have to do that," he told reporters at the White House.