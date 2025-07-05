Trump: The U.S. Is Uncertain About Its Ability to End Ukraine-Russia Conflict

The United States is uncertain about its ability to bring an end to the Ukraine-Russia conflict. President Donald Trump stated this, emphasizing that the issue remains one of the White House’s top priorities.

Additionally, officials in Washington have confirmed that there are no plans to cease supplying weapons to Kiev. Meanwhile, the Pentagon, according to reports, has nearly halted the transfer of ammunition for missile defense and air defense systems to Ukraine, citing the depletion of stocks within the U.S. military.