Trump Threatened Iran If It Rejects the Deal

"Either Iran makes a deal, or the US will have to take another step forward" – Trump issued another warning.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry, meanwhile, states that Tehran is ready to take the necessary measures to reach an understanding on the nuclear issue as quickly as possible, for example, by reducing its uranium enrichment levels.

Foreign Minister Araghchi and a delegation headed to Geneva to participate in talks with the US on the Iranian nuclear issue, which will take place today under the mediation of Oman. The US delegation is led by Special Presidential Envoy Witkoff.