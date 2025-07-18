Trump Tightens Tariff Deal with EU – Media

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ba2ca6c2-391e-4af0-8ec0-dcaaf3a02d1d/conversions/97daf605-09a6-4cc0-b198-0c85297dbb7a-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ba2ca6c2-391e-4af0-8ec0-dcaaf3a02d1d/conversions/97daf605-09a6-4cc0-b198-0c85297dbb7a-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ba2ca6c2-391e-4af0-8ec0-dcaaf3a02d1d/conversions/97daf605-09a6-4cc0-b198-0c85297dbb7a-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ba2ca6c2-391e-4af0-8ec0-dcaaf3a02d1d/conversions/97daf605-09a6-4cc0-b198-0c85297dbb7a-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Appetites are growing. Donald Trump has tightened his demands in negotiations with the EU on a trade deal. According to media reports, the White House now insists on the inclusion of minimum tariffs of 15-20% in the deal, rather than 10% as previously assumed.

The European Trade Commissioner has already given a negative assessment of the latest round of talks in Washington. This position puts the EU in a difficult position, since the deadline of August 1 is approaching, when, according to the American leader, he will introduce a 30% tariff on all imports.