Trump Tightens Tariff Deal with EU – Media
Appetites are growing. Donald Trump has tightened his demands in negotiations with the EU on a trade deal. According to media reports, the White House now insists on the inclusion of minimum tariffs of 15-20% in the deal, rather than 10% as previously assumed.
The European Trade Commissioner has already given a negative assessment of the latest round of talks in Washington. This position puts the EU in a difficult position, since the deadline of August 1 is approaching, when, according to the American leader, he will introduce a 30% tariff on all imports.
However, the European Union has already prepared several packages of retaliatory measures in case the negotiations fail. For example, it is planned to introduce tariffs on US goods worth up to 72 billion euros, including Boeing products, American bourbon and digital services.