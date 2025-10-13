Trump to Host Zelensky at the White House on October 17

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/bc2803fd-b6ff-4c3e-945a-880515a1806d/conversions/e5498a9a-5563-40f8-aef0-ec6ac36b7ede-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/bc2803fd-b6ff-4c3e-945a-880515a1806d/conversions/e5498a9a-5563-40f8-aef0-ec6ac36b7ede-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/bc2803fd-b6ff-4c3e-945a-880515a1806d/conversions/e5498a9a-5563-40f8-aef0-ec6ac36b7ede-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/bc2803fd-b6ff-4c3e-945a-880515a1806d/conversions/e5498a9a-5563-40f8-aef0-ec6ac36b7ede-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

After completing peace efforts in the Gaza Strip, Trump is planning to focus on resolving the conflict in Ukraine. The American leader confirmed his intention to meet with Zelenskyy at the White House on October 17.

The supply of long-range weapons, which the Kiev regime's leader hopes to obtain from the United States, is expected to be discussed. However, Trump has so far left unanswered the question of whether Tomahawk missiles could be transferred to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Despite statements by world leaders about the need to end the military confrontation in Ukraine, experts believe that, given the current level of escalation and the lack of dialogue, an end to the conflict is impossible in the near future.

Sergey Dik, analyst