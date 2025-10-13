3.69 BYN
2.99 BYN
3.46 BYN
Trump to Host Zelensky at the White House on October 17
After completing peace efforts in the Gaza Strip, Trump is planning to focus on resolving the conflict in Ukraine. The American leader confirmed his intention to meet with Zelenskyy at the White House on October 17.
The supply of long-range weapons, which the Kiev regime's leader hopes to obtain from the United States, is expected to be discussed. However, Trump has so far left unanswered the question of whether Tomahawk missiles could be transferred to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
Despite statements by world leaders about the need to end the military confrontation in Ukraine, experts believe that, given the current level of escalation and the lack of dialogue, an end to the conflict is impossible in the near future.
Sergey Dik, analyst
"We've recently been hearing hysterical requests and statements from Zelensky about the need for the United States to provide Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk missiles, which would allow the Ukrainian army to strike military targets deep within Russian territory. We also heard Chancellor Merz's statement today that he very much hopes for the United States to support Ukraine in its confrontation with the Russian Federation, providing it with various types of weapons. Recently, French President Macron stated that France is prepared to continue supporting Ukraine, including through the acquisition of weapons, and also politically, intending to actively participate in the 'coalition of the willing.' All this hysteria, recently voiced by Western leaders and President Zelensky, in my opinion, does not contribute to resolving issues related to conflict settlement."