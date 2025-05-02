Trump tries on image of the Pope

An intriguing image surfaced on President Donald Trump's social media feed, depicting him in the guise of the Roman Pontiff. Shared on his Truth Social account, the picture, as reported by RIA Novosti, presents a striking tableau. This follows a previous jest from Trump, where he playfully suggested his readiness to assume the mantle of the new Pope. The image itself, likely a creation of artificial intelligence, appeared without accompanying commentary. It captures him seated upon a gilded throne, robed in a pristine white cassock, a mitre crowning his head, and a substantial golden cross adorning his chest. His right index finger is raised in a gesture, while his ring finger bears what is presumed to be the Fisherman's Ring, the distinctive papal signet.