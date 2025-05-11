Trump Wants to Reduce U.S. Drug Costs by 59%

3.67 BYN
U.S. President Donald Trump has announced plans to reduce the cost of medications in the United States by 59%. The statement was made by the American leader on his social media platform, Truth Social, according to TASS.
"Drug prices will decrease by 59% or more! The costs of gasoline, energy, food, and other essentials will also go down. No inflation!!!" — Trump declared in his post.
Earlier, Trump had indicated that on May 12 he would sign an executive order aimed at cutting drug prices in the U.S. by 30–80%. He also suggested that pharmaceutical prices worldwide might increase to "restore fairness to America."