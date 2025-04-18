Trump: Washington May Halt Military Aid to Ukraine

President Donald Trump stated that Washington may soon consider halting military aid to Ukraine, emphasizing that the U.S. is not prepared to endlessly fund a conflict that could have been resolved through diplomatic negotiations.

Trump conveyed his sentiments during a press conference, stating, "There is no specific timeline, but soon. We want to get this done. 2,500 people a week are dying in this battle. It's a brutal fight. And we want to stop it. Ideally. But if for some reason one or two sides complicate this task too much, we will simply say, 'Well, that's foolish; you're fools, you're terrible people.' And we will probably walk away from it. But I hope we don't have to do that."