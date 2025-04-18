3.67 BYN
3.08 BYN
3.50 BYN
Trump: Washington May Halt Military Aid to Ukraine
Trump: Washington May Halt Military Aid to Ukrainenews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4425716f-008a-4954-bf96-f14b19f03413/conversions/8498a15a-153e-43c7-b516-16dff5686479-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4425716f-008a-4954-bf96-f14b19f03413/conversions/8498a15a-153e-43c7-b516-16dff5686479-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4425716f-008a-4954-bf96-f14b19f03413/conversions/8498a15a-153e-43c7-b516-16dff5686479-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4425716f-008a-4954-bf96-f14b19f03413/conversions/8498a15a-153e-43c7-b516-16dff5686479-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
President Donald Trump stated that Washington may soon consider halting military aid to Ukraine, emphasizing that the U.S. is not prepared to endlessly fund a conflict that could have been resolved through diplomatic negotiations.
Trump conveyed his sentiments during a press conference, stating, "There is no specific timeline, but soon. We want to get this done. 2,500 people a week are dying in this battle. It's a brutal fight. And we want to stop it. Ideally. But if for some reason one or two sides complicate this task too much, we will simply say, 'Well, that's foolish; you're fools, you're terrible people.' And we will probably walk away from it. But I hope we don't have to do that."