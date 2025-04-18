3.67 BYN
3.08 BYN
3.50 BYN
Trump's rating has dropped to 42% in U.S. What causes dissatisfaction with the president's policy?
Trump's approval rating has dropped to 42%. According to the Economist, the drop is 14 points since he took office. The poll shows that the greatest dissatisfaction among Americans is caused by Trump's economic policy.
People are disappointed with his new jobs creation strategy as well as his unstable tariff policy. Almost 20% of voters do not support his actions on inflation and price increases.
The biggest drop in support is among young people and representatives of the Latin-Americans community. At the same time, the publication notes that these groups were integral in his election victory.