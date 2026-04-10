Tucker Carlson Brands Trump’s Iran War the ‘Biggest Mistake Any U.S. President Has Ever Made’

In a blistering indictment of White House policy, veteran American journalist Tucker Carlson has slammed President Donald Trump’s military campaign against Iran as a catastrophic strategic failure driven by unquestioning obedience to Israeli demands.

Carlson argued that the pattern became unmistakable the moment U.S. forces were committed to the operation. He pointed out that the much-touted ceasefire collapsed almost immediately—not through any Iranian provocation, but because Israel deliberately shattered its terms, unleashing strikes not only on southern Lebanon but deep into Beirut itself.