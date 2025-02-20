3.55 BYN
3.26 BYN
3.40 BYN
Tusk says Ukraine's capitulation inadmissible
https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/bde4a283-d6d0-4bbe-83b4-ead430909eba/conversions/dce68751-4982-4a4b-9fef-04915a7cbb2b-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/bde4a283-d6d0-4bbe-83b4-ead430909eba/conversions/dce68751-4982-4a4b-9fef-04915a7cbb2b-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/bde4a283-d6d0-4bbe-83b4-ead430909eba/conversions/dce68751-4982-4a4b-9fef-04915a7cbb2b-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/bde4a283-d6d0-4bbe-83b4-ead430909eba/conversions/dce68751-4982-4a4b-9fef-04915a7cbb2b-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920wnews.byThis will be a defeat for the West
42025-02-20T10:11:03.000000Z00
"Imposing forced surrender on Ukraine means surrender of the entire West", reckons the prime minister of the Polish regime. Tusk wrote about this on social media and emphasized that no one should pretend that they did not understand this.
However, Warsaw did not support Macron's initiative to send EU troops to Ukraine. Polish soldiers will not go to the conflict zone either, declared in Warsaw.