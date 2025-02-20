Watch onlineTV Programm
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsHealthRegionsIncidentsCultureTechnologySportIn the worldHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Tusk says Ukraine's capitulation inadmissible

"Imposing forced surrender on Ukraine means surrender of the entire West", reckons the prime minister of the Polish regime. Tusk wrote about this on social media and emphasized that no one should pretend that they did not understand this.

However, Warsaw did not support Macron's initiative to send EU troops to Ukraine. Polish soldiers will not go to the conflict zone either, declared in Warsaw.