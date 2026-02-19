Poland will establish anti-personnel mine depots in the east of the country in order to mine its borders within 48 hours in the event of a perceived threat. This was announced by Polish Prime Minister Tusk, who emphasized that the international situation requires it.

Poland's withdrawal from the treaty banning the production, storage, and use of such mines will take effect tomorrow. The convention, signed in 1997, unites 163 countries, but last year Finland, Ukraine, and the Baltic States withdrew. Warsaw plans to resume mine production for its borders with Belarus and Russia.