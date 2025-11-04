U.S. Citizens Won't Receive Food Benefits until End of Shutdown, Trump Says

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5484eeac-87a2-4048-879b-5b0b55bfeaa7/conversions/f488ea46-511c-4f2b-a263-e1fc4ee103f3-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5484eeac-87a2-4048-879b-5b0b55bfeaa7/conversions/f488ea46-511c-4f2b-a263-e1fc4ee103f3-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5484eeac-87a2-4048-879b-5b0b55bfeaa7/conversions/f488ea46-511c-4f2b-a263-e1fc4ee103f3-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5484eeac-87a2-4048-879b-5b0b55bfeaa7/conversions/f488ea46-511c-4f2b-a263-e1fc4ee103f3-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

U.S. President Donald Trump has broken his own record for the longest government shutdown. The current U.S. government shutdown, which began at midnight on October 1, has officially become the longest in the American history.

The previous day, the Senate failed its 14th attempt to pass a short-term funding bill.

Amid the ongoing crisis, the American leader announced that U.S. citizens would not receive food benefits until the shutdown ends. He said the process would only resume when "left-wing radicals in the Democratic Party" reopen the government.

Earlier, media reported that approximately 42 million Americans were at risk of losing their ration stamps.