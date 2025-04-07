U.S. Congress may revoke tariffs proposed by Trump

A majority vote in the U.S. Congress could lead to the repeal of the emergency declaration made by President Donald Trump, which could, in turn, result in the annulment of his decision regarding import tariffs. This statement was made by Senator Elizabeth Warren (Democrat from Massachusetts), as reported by TASS.

"In fact, Congress must ratify the decision to impose tariffs. Congress granted Donald Trump emergency powers, but it has the authority to declare by a simple majority that the emergency is not in effect, thereby stripping him of the ability to impose these tariffs," she stated during an interview on MSNBC.

According to her, all Democrats are currently prepared to assert that the United States is not in a state of emergency. "If several Republicans join us, we will have enough strength to put an end to this tariff catastrophe," said the senator. In her view, the tariffs are dragging the American economy into a deepening abyss.

At the beginning of April, the President declared a state of emergency in the U.S. due to unfavorable economic conditions and a trade balance deficit. This move enables the Washington administration to impose tariffs on imports from other countries.

Additionally, Donald Trump announced the implementation of tariffs on products from 185 countries and territories. Universal tariffs of 10% took effect on April 5, while specific tariffs are set to begin on April 9. For example, a 20% tariff has been placed on goods from the EU. Furthermore, the Trump administration has imposed a 25% tariff on all imported automobiles.