U.S. residents may be left without imported vitamins and various medical devices, such as medical glasses, as well as wheelchairs and canes for people with disabilities, because of barrier tariffs on goods from China, RIA Novosti reports referring to the U.S. statistical service.

On April 2, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order introducing "reciprocal" tariffs on imports from other countries. Their basic rate is 10%, and for 57 countries from April 9, the increased rates began to apply, which were calculated on the basis of the trade deficit of the States with a particular country: so that instead of a deficit there was a balance.

However, as early as April 9, he announced that more than 75 countries had not retaliated and requested negotiations, so basic import duties of 10% would be in place for 90 days for all but China.