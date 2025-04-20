3.68 BYN
U.S. delegation heading for London to talk on Ukrainian conflict
A U.S. delegation will go to London this week for talks on a possible cease-fire in Ukraine. It is also noted that a Ukrainian delegation will be present there.
According to the special envoy of the U.S. President Keith Kellogg, a comprehensive ceasefire means a truce on the ground, in the sky and at sea, and it should also cover energy facilities.
As media reports, the talks in the UK may result in another meeting with the Russian side.