U.S. delegation heading for London to talk on Ukrainian conflict

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/863625a9-fc0b-4273-9afd-cb4d9da65aca/conversions/0af71203-458f-49a2-b05c-fe712e607e61-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/863625a9-fc0b-4273-9afd-cb4d9da65aca/conversions/0af71203-458f-49a2-b05c-fe712e607e61-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/863625a9-fc0b-4273-9afd-cb4d9da65aca/conversions/0af71203-458f-49a2-b05c-fe712e607e61-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/863625a9-fc0b-4273-9afd-cb4d9da65aca/conversions/0af71203-458f-49a2-b05c-fe712e607e61-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

A U.S. delegation will go to London this week for talks on a possible cease-fire in Ukraine. It is also noted that a Ukrainian delegation will be present there.

According to the special envoy of the U.S. President Keith Kellogg, a comprehensive ceasefire means a truce on the ground, in the sky and at sea, and it should also cover energy facilities.