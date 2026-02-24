Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Olga Stefanishyna officially confirmed that the American administration has issued Kiev a demarche demanding to end further military strikes such as on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium’s oil terminal in the Russian Black Sea port city of Novorossiysk.Through this terminal, American companies Chevron and ExxonMoble profit from the export of Kazakh oil. Ukrainian drones damaged this facility in November 2025, causing supply disruptions.