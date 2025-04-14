U.S. Department of Education freezes $2.2 billion in grants for Harvard University

The U.S. Department of Education is freezing $2 billion 200 million in grants for Harvard University. Five more of the 8 Ivy League institutions are in line for funding cuts.

The reason was Harvard's president's refusal to accept the Trump administration's demands to change the university's policies to protect Jewish students from anti-Semitism. It is amazing how supposedly one of the best and "enlightened" universities in the world has publicly testifies to its intolerance.