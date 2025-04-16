U.S. Deploys B-1B Lancer Bombers to Misawa Air Base in Japan

A fleet of American B-1B Lancer bombers has arrived at Misawa Air Base in Japan, as reported by RIA Novosti, citing the U.S. Pacific Air Forces (PACAF).

"The bomber task force, consisting of B-1B Lancer aircraft, pilots, and support equipment from the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, arrived on April 15, 2025, at Misawa Air Base, after deploying from Dyess Air Force Base in Texas. This deployment aims to support Pacific Air Forces exercises alongside allies, partners, and joint forces, as well as to conduct strategic deterrence missions to enhance regional stability in the Indo-Pacific region," stated the PACAF website.

In late March, during a meeting between defense ministers, Japan and the United States reaffirmed their intention to actively collaborate in strengthening defense and deterrence capabilities, as well as increasing presence in the southwestern part of the Japanese archipelago "in light of China's escalating military activities in the East China Sea."