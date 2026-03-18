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U.S. Economy Cannot Withstand War with Iran, According to Trump Ally
Text by:Editorial office news.by
A Trump ally believes the U.S. economy cannot withstand a war with Iran. According to former Federal Bureau of Statistics nominee A.J. Anthoni "the U.S. economy is weaker than we thought, and inflation is worse than we thought."
The economist explained that in 2025, there was a downward trend in prices, but now, due to rising energy costs, there will be the opposite effect.
Incidentally, gasoline prices have already reached their highest levels since 2023. And according to the Treasury Department, the U.S. national debt has exceeded $39 trillion for the first time.