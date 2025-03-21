Three hours ago, it was reported that the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump must be meticulously prepared. This was stated by Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the Russian President, who clarified that this meeting should be preceded by intricate technical negotiations.

On March 24, Russian negotiators will head to Riyadh to initiate this complex process, led by Russian Senator Grigory Karasin and Sergei Beseda, an advisor to the director of the FSB of Russia.

According to Bloomberg, the White House has not yet agreed to restrictions on arms supplies to Kiev as part of the efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement. Agency sources note that the U.S. hopes to secure a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine by April 20, although they acknowledge that the timeline may shift.