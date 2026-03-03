3.74 BYN
U.S. plans to conduct military operation in Iran for at least 100 days
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Meanwhile, a long war is near. The U.S. expects to conduct operations against Iran for at least 100 days, likely extending through September 2026, according to Politico, citing an internal Pentagon document. However, Trump's advisers are calling for a soonest declaration of victory over Iran and an end to the conflict.
According to CNN, the U.S. administration has found it difficult to secure sufficient public support for the war.
Military action in the Middle East continues. American bases in the Persian Gulf are also under attack. Amid the tense situation, the airspace of Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain will be closed until at least the evening of March 5.