U.S. plans to conduct military operation in Iran for at least 100 days

Meanwhile, a long war is near. The U.S. expects to conduct operations against Iran for at least 100 days, likely extending through September 2026, according to Politico, citing an internal Pentagon document. However, Trump's advisers are calling for a soonest declaration of victory over Iran and an end to the conflict.

According to CNN, the U.S. administration has found it difficult to secure sufficient public support for the war.