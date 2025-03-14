Watch onlineTV Programm
U.S. Plans to Restrict Entry for Citizens of Belarus and Russia

The United States has indicated plans to tighten entry regulations for citizens of 43 countries, including Belarus and Russia. This is reported by the New York Times.

The initiative, developed under the administration of Donald Trump, categorizes countries into three groups: "yellow," "orange," and "red." Citizens of Belarus and Russia fall into the "orange" category, where only business visas will be available. Tourist and immigration visas may potentially be completely prohibited.

It is anticipated that the new rules will be officially announced next week. These measures are part of a broader strategy to strengthen U.S. immigration policy.