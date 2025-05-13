U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoys Witkoff and Kellogg to go to Istanbul on May 15

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4c6673d6-dc74-42e8-8431-57cafc034018/conversions/a96c3e2a-e3ea-436f-875d-d926877e11a3-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4c6673d6-dc74-42e8-8431-57cafc034018/conversions/a96c3e2a-e3ea-436f-875d-d926877e11a3-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4c6673d6-dc74-42e8-8431-57cafc034018/conversions/a96c3e2a-e3ea-436f-875d-d926877e11a3-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4c6673d6-dc74-42e8-8431-57cafc034018/conversions/a96c3e2a-e3ea-436f-875d-d926877e11a3-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

U.S. President Trump's special envoys Witkoff and Kellogg will travel to Istanbul on May 15, where Russia and Ukraine are due to hold talks. The Reuters news agency reports with reference to the sources.

"U.S. President Donald Trump's senior envoys Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg will travel to Istanbul for potential talks on Thursday on how to end Russia's war in Ukraine, " three sources familiar with the plans informed Reuters.

Earlier, Witkoff said that Trump insists in ultimatum form on direct talks between Moscow and Kiev, otherwise Washington will withdraw from the negotiation process.