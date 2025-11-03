U.S. Proposes Deployment of International Forces to Gaza Strip

The United States has proposed to the United Nations to establish an international peacekeeping force in Gaza until 2027, with a mandate encompassing governance and disarmament of the enclave.

Washington has submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council calling for the deployment of international forces in the region for a minimum of two years, Axios reports. These forces would be granted expanded authority—including border security with Israel and Egypt, demilitarization of the enclave, confiscation of weapons from militants, and training of a new Palestinian police force.