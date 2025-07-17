EU Agrees on 18th Package of Sanctions against Russia

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/869ca0eb-e9e5-4f87-b1a4-44dc5cd4f120/conversions/1aecf055-d4a2-491b-8ad9-ebf13bc0d255-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/869ca0eb-e9e5-4f87-b1a4-44dc5cd4f120/conversions/1aecf055-d4a2-491b-8ad9-ebf13bc0d255-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/869ca0eb-e9e5-4f87-b1a4-44dc5cd4f120/conversions/1aecf055-d4a2-491b-8ad9-ebf13bc0d255-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/869ca0eb-e9e5-4f87-b1a4-44dc5cd4f120/conversions/1aecf055-d4a2-491b-8ad9-ebf13bc0d255-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Slovakia was finally forced to agree to support the 18th package of anti-Russian sanctions. To do this, von der Leyen had to personally speak with Prime Minister Fico and give him guarantees that Bratislava's economic interests would be taken into account. Thus, the Slovaks are promised gas supplies even after the EU completely refuses Russian LNG.

The 18th package of sanctions has already been adopted; it assumes tightening restrictions against Russian banks and lowering the oil price ceiling to $47 per barrel.