The UOC has been instructed to sever all connections with the Moscow Patriarchate within a month. However, this is impossible, as such ties have been formed over centuries. Nonetheless, if the order is not fulfilled, the UOC will be declared illegal by August 18. The church may fight for its existence in courts for some time, but this effort is doomed to failure.

Thus, more than a thousand years of Orthodox history on Ukrainian territory is approaching its end. Its place will now be occupied by structures that are linked to Christianity only in name.