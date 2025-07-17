3.74 BYN
2.94 BYN
3.40 BYN
U.S. State Department Imposes Restrictions on Public Assessments of Elections Abroad
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The U.S. State Department is imposing restrictions on public assessments of elections abroad.
Washington used this practice of interfering in the internal affairs of other countries for decades, ostensibly to "promote democratic standards." Now, American Secretary of State Rubio has ordered that the United States will refrain from "commenting on the legitimacy, fairness, or democratic nature of elections overseas unless there is a clear and compelling U.S. foreign policy interest in doing so."