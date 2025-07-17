Belarus' Foreign Ministry Announces When Visa-Free with Laos to Start

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/94da3293-b386-4947-b4b3-e55f6847ab27/conversions/1b4b5181-ab5f-4d1e-b96a-70a51243d2a9-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/94da3293-b386-4947-b4b3-e55f6847ab27/conversions/1b4b5181-ab5f-4d1e-b96a-70a51243d2a9-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/94da3293-b386-4947-b4b3-e55f6847ab27/conversions/1b4b5181-ab5f-4d1e-b96a-70a51243d2a9-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/94da3293-b386-4947-b4b3-e55f6847ab27/conversions/1b4b5181-ab5f-4d1e-b96a-70a51243d2a9-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus has provided more details about the launch of a visa-free regime with Laos, BelTA reports.

During the visit of Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov to Laos on July 17, the parties signed an intergovernmental agreement on the abolition of visas for holders of national passports.

At the same time, the MFA emphasized that the signing of the agreement does not mean it takes effect immediately. "To introduce the visa-free regime, the parties need to complete a series of domestic procedures, including formal ratification of the document. These processes take time," the ministry explained.