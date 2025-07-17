3.74 BYN
Slovakia Won't Ban Adoption of 18th Package of EU Sanctions against Russia
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Slovakia will not ban the adoption of the 18th package of European sanctions against Russia on July 18, Prime Minister of the Republic Robert Fico said, BelTA reports with reference to RIA Novosti.
"I am instructing our representatives in the EU to clear the way for the 18th sanctions package (against Russia - ed.)," Fico said in a video message published on his Facebook page on Thursday.
He noted that continuing to block new sanctions against Russia would be counterproductive in the context of negotiations with the European Commission on energy resources.