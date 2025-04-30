U.S. Senate endorses bill imposing 500% tariff on countries purchasing oil and gas from Russia

The United States Senate has supported legislation that would impose a 500% tariff on nations importing Russian oil and gas. This measure will be enacted if Vladimir Putin does not engage in substantive negotiations regarding Ukraine, as stated by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.

Senator Graham described the proposed sanctions as "devastating" for the Russian economy. He expressed confidence that, should a peaceful agreement not be reached in the near future, the Senate will take decisive action to deliver a formidable blow to Russia.