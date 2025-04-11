U.S. Set to Raise Debt Ceiling, Addressing Concerns for Two Years

The United States is poised to raise its debt ceiling, effectively resolving the issue of further increases for the next two years. This announcement was made by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, as reported by RIA Novosti.

"We will secure an increase in the debt ceiling... it will be done and forgotten for two years. We won’t have to worry about it," Bessent stated during a cabinet meeting at the White House, chaired by President Donald Trump.