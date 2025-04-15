U.S. State Department canceled 139 foreign grants, including for Belarusian opposition

The U.S. State Department canceled the funding of foreign aid projects in various countries, including for the Belarusian opposition. This was reported by the United States Department of State Performance (DOGE) in social network X, BelTA informs.

It is noted that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio canceled 139 grants to foreign countries totaling $215 million. "Secretary of State Marco Rubio continues to scrutinize the foreign aid of the State Department, 139 useless grants worth $215 million were canceled today," - stated in the message of the department.

In particular, the project of the Belarusian opposition was deprived of funding in the amount of 2.4 million dollars.

Grants for projects in the UK, Uzbekistan, Moldova, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Bulgaria, Brazil, Lebanon, Sri Lanka, Libya, Mauritania and Tunisia were also cut.