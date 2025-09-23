3.64 BYN
U.S. Troops Will Under No Circumstances Participate in Conflict in Ukraine
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The United States has reaffirmed that its troops will not, under any circumstances, become involved in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. This statement was made by the U.S. Secretary of the Treasury, commenting on recent NATO provocations following alleged violations of the alliance members’ airspace.
Scott Bessent emphasized that the United States has no intention of intervening in any military actions or situations that could lead to escalation. Washington’s role will be limited to supplying weapons to European countries, which, if they choose, can pass them on to the Kiev regime.