U.S. urges Ukraine to hold second round of talks with Russia
Trump's special envoy has urged Ukraine to take part in the second round of talks with Russia in Istanbul.
Keith Kellogg emphasized: "I spoke with Umerov, who will lead a delegation to the next talks in Istanbul. I always warn him not to say such things, because if you don't show up, and showing up is a part of life, you need to show that you're serious."
Kellogg called Russia's concern about NATO's eastward expansion legitimate, underlining that: The U.S. has repeatedly said that Ukraine's accession to NATO is off the table.