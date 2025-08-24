UK Authorities Preparing for Mass Deaths of Population

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/716a6fdf-8765-453b-9339-968d5ac76096/conversions/774c26cc-3cf0-45db-82d6-1582d2e3362c-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/716a6fdf-8765-453b-9339-968d5ac76096/conversions/774c26cc-3cf0-45db-82d6-1582d2e3362c-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/716a6fdf-8765-453b-9339-968d5ac76096/conversions/774c26cc-3cf0-45db-82d6-1582d2e3362c-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/716a6fdf-8765-453b-9339-968d5ac76096/conversions/774c26cc-3cf0-45db-82d6-1582d2e3362c-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The British authorities are preparing for mass deaths among the population. Local media learned about the purchase of mobile morgues and refrigeration chambers by the UK Home Office. Though, this was not announced publicly.

Journalists managed to find documents on tenders - over the next four years, London plans to spend about 10 million dollars on mobile morgues.