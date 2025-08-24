3.69 BYN
UK Authorities Preparing for Mass Deaths of Population
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The British authorities are preparing for mass deaths among the population. Local media learned about the purchase of mobile morgues and refrigeration chambers by the UK Home Office. Though, this was not announced publicly.
Journalists managed to find documents on tenders - over the next four years, London plans to spend about 10 million dollars on mobile morgues.
The media notes that the scale and secrecy of such preparations are alarming. Unlike the COVID period, the British authorities began preparing for mass deaths in advance.