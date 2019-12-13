SocietyPresidentPoliticsEconomyRegionsTechnologyHealthCultureIncidentsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
UK braces for crisis

The UK is preparing for recession. And all because of an unexpected drop in the country's GDP (in October by 1/10% of the projected growth).

According to the Office for National Statistics, the country is experiencing a decline in construction and manufacturing, while the dominant service sector is stagnating. The house prices in Britain are breaking records. According to Bloomberg, they have increased by almost 5% over the year.

The Labour came to power and announced a “black hole” in the state budget in the amount of $ 29 billion, which, according to them, was left behind by their predecessors from the Conservative Party.

Premier Starmer promised to restart economic growth after years of stagnation. But the success so far has been elusive.

