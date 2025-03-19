3.68 BYN
UK forms coalition of those willing to help Ukraine
Not to be left out of the negotiation process, the UK is forming a coalition of those willing to lend assistance to Ukraine.
According to the Times, defense chiefs will meet in London on March 20 to discuss "in detail" where the peacekeeping force should be deployed.
As the publication notes, about 6 countries, including France, Turkey, Canada and Australia, are discussing plans to send up to 30,000 troops to Ukraine.
Military assistance to Kiev will also be discussed at the EU leaders' summit in Brussels on March 20. They plan to bring up the issue of Ukraine's accelerated admission to the community. However, Hungary intends to oppose it. This was stated by the country's prime minister. Viktor Orban also stressed that Budapest was against the EU's overall loan for the rearmament of Europe.