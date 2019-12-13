3.39 RUB
UK may send troops to Ukraine if Trump cuts funding for Kiev
The UK may send troops to Ukraine if US President-elect Donald Trump cuts funding for Kyiv. This suggestion was made by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson in an interview with GB News. The former Prime Minister called sending military aid to Kiev "an investment against the future expansionism of Russia and China."
Boris Johnson:
"This is what I want to say to those who are now watching and thinking: why are we standing up for the Ukrainians? Because otherwise our collective security will be seriously undermined by a resurgent Russia, threatening various parts of Europe. And then we will have to pay to send British troops to help defend Ukraine".
