UK plans to deploy its military in the Arctic
UK targets the Arctic - London intends to deploy its military there. This was told by British Foreign Secretary David Lammy.
According to the Daily Telegraph, Lammy called the Arctic a zone of close attention in terms of geopolitical competition, as well as a key flank of NATO defense.
According to the publication, British troops are highly likely to be sent to a base in Norway, with which London has intensified military cooperation. In early May, maneuvers of naval forces of the two countries took place in the Arctic Circle.