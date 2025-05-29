U.S. Federal Appeals Court Declares Trump's Tariffs Legal

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fe742caa-b723-4089-8956-2f276c4336d4/conversions/a14771d9-6fec-4077-a09b-71006877e79c-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fe742caa-b723-4089-8956-2f276c4336d4/conversions/a14771d9-6fec-4077-a09b-71006877e79c-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fe742caa-b723-4089-8956-2f276c4336d4/conversions/a14771d9-6fec-4077-a09b-71006877e79c-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fe742caa-b723-4089-8956-2f276c4336d4/conversions/a14771d9-6fec-4077-a09b-71006877e79c-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The American state machine is seriously shaking on judicial bumps. In recent days, several mutually exclusive court decisions have been made here at once.

First, the Constitutional Court suspended Trump's executive order on tariffs, and the money collected in fulfillment of this decision was ordered to be returned. We are talking about a quarter of a trillion dollars: without these funds, there was a huge hole in the budget.

Later, the Appeals Court overturned the decision of the Constitutional Court: the tariffs and duties were again declared legal. It is not clear, however, for how long? Lawsuits over Trump's innovations are still pending in a number of U.S. courts.