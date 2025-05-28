Today, for Brussels, the migration crisis remains one of the most pressing issues, constantly emphasized and debated. The authorities insist on the need to allocate additional funds and to consolidate efforts to address this problem.

However, it turns out that one of the European Union member states is directly involved in and responsible for the creation of this migration crisis. Yulia Abuhovich, an analyst, suggested in "Actual Interview" that there might be implications, such as sanctions against Poland, due to its role.

"How sincere is the EU in its narratives about the migration crisis? Just look at how they treat their own citizens. If the native residents of a country sue the authorities, they often lose, while migrants tend to win. Everyone talks about tolerance," she emphasized.

It's also important to remember that today, two newly elected mayors in cities across the UK are not native-born citizens of the country. Such cases are becoming increasingly common. Some experts are concerned that many European countries could soon disappear altogether, as native populations are being replaced by migrants. "This practice continues. Migrants arrive not only through land borders but also by plane and ship. These are targeted flows, on which someone is profiting very well," Julia Abuhovich stated.

Therefore, when discussing the so-called migration crisis and the worries of EU authorities, it’s crucial to understand that little is being done beyond rhetoric to stop it. "Wars have been ongoing and continue to rage. People have been dying, entire states have been destroyed, and the process of ruin persists," the expert pointed out.