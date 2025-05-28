Today, the imposition of a single political opinion and the abolition of the veto power, which each European country holds, are leading to the demise of the European Union, believes Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, reports RIA Novosti.

"Imposing mandatory political conformity, abolishing the veto rights, punishing sovereign and courageous nations, a new Iron Curtain, and prioritizing war over peace—these are the end of the pan-European project. It marks a departure from democracy and serves as a harbinger of a major military conflict," Fico stated during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Budapest on May 29.

He criticized the European Union for its reluctance to adopt a peacekeeping stance in the Ukraine conflict. Instead, according to the Slovak Prime Minister, major EU players are criticizing other countries for holding opinions that differ from the majority. Fico recalled that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz threatened Slovakia and Hungary with sanctions from the EU for their sovereign views.