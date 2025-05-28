3.76 BYN
3.02 BYN
3.42 BYN
Ukraine May Receive Nearly $500 Million Tranche from IMF
Ukraine is on the verge of receiving a new tranche of approximately $500 million from the International Monetary Fund. This information was disclosed on May 29 during the publication of the IMF's statement.
"The IMF and Ukrainian authorities have agreed on the conditions for the eighth review of the current four-year Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program. The agreement is preliminary and subject to approval by the IMF Executive Board," stated Gavin Gray, the head of the IMF mission to Ukraine.
If officially approved, the total amount of funds Ukraine will have received under this program will reach $10.65 billion.
The IMF noted that Ukraine has met all the key performance indicators required for the new disbursement and continues to progress in implementing the agreed reform program. The Fund also emphasized that the Ukrainian economy remains resilient despite the difficulties caused by active hostilities and infrastructure destruction.