Ukraine May Receive Nearly $500 Million Tranche from IMF

Ukraine is on the verge of receiving a new tranche of approximately $500 million from the International Monetary Fund. This information was disclosed on May 29 during the publication of the IMF's statement.

"The IMF and Ukrainian authorities have agreed on the conditions for the eighth review of the current four-year Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program. The agreement is preliminary and subject to approval by the IMF Executive Board," stated Gavin Gray, the head of the IMF mission to Ukraine.

If officially approved, the total amount of funds Ukraine will have received under this program will reach $10.65 billion.