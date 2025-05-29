3.78 BYN
Ukraine does not confirm participation in upcoming talks in Istanbul on June 2
Ukraine refuses to confirm its consent to send delegation to the talks in Istanbul on June 2. Kiev demands a preliminary handing over of the Russian memorandum and then promises to formulate its position on the upcoming meeting.
Meanwhile, the USA, France, Germany and the UK have announced their intention to send their representatives to Istanbul. Nevertheless, the talks are still in danger of being derailed due to Ukraine's position.