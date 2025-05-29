3.78 BYN
Belarusian Banks May Be Banned from Transferring Funds to Foreign Casinos
Belarusian Banks May Be Banned from Transferring Funds to Foreign Casinos
In Belarus, there is a proposal to prohibit banks from transferring money to foreign casinos.
This issue has been discussed at the highest levels. The focus is on implementing safeguards to prevent children and incapacitated citizens from participating in such games, especially given the presence of virtual gambling establishments. Moreover, such entertainment should be accessible only to financially capable individuals.
There is also ongoing consideration of introducing a moratorium on borrowing for gambling purposes, as well as the possibility of implementing bans on gambling within families if a member falls into addiction.