UK police ask for confidentiality of letters about Mandelson and Epstein

London police are demanding that the UK government conceal letters about former US Ambassador Peter Mandelson's connections to the infamous Jeffrey Epstein.

The scandal erupted after the US Attorney General published 300 names from Epstein's files – from the Clintons and Obamas to Gates and Prince Harry.

According to Politico, the Prime Minister's Chief of Staff questioned Mandelson in December 2024 about his contacts with the convicted Epstein even before his appointment as ambassador. Mandelson, incidentally, called Epstein his "best friend" and even shared government documents with him.